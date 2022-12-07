ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Trinity Christian, WVU, Glenville State selected for NASA mission

By Jade Ruggieri, Intern
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srz5f_0jawCB5h00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Space Grant Consortium (WVSGC) and Trinity Christian School were selected to be a part of a NASA mission on Wednesday.

Led by the Montana Space Grant Consortium at Montana State University, the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project (NEBP) chose West Virginia University and Trinity Christian School in Morgantown to participate in conducting atmospheric studies during the 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses.

According to WVSGC, the selected team will comprise of Trinity Christian high school students, and colleges within the WVSGC network including WVU as the team lead, Glenville State University and West Virginia State University. The balloon project’s home base will be built out of Trinity Christian School’s computer engineering laboratories.

Green Bank Telescope unlocks ‘burping’ supermassive black hole’s secrets

Students will have the opportunity to design, develop and operate high-altitude balloon systems during both solar eclipses. As one of the 70 teams across the United States, WVSGC will live stream video to NASA and have the opportunity to conduct individually designed experiments from teams across West Virginia.

“If we can use something cool, I mean, I think it’s fun to fly things at 120,000 feet, you know, especially during a solar eclipse, and be part of a real mission to where we’re responsible for delivering a real product to an organization like NASA, that’s pretty cool to be able to leave high school and say I did that,” Marcus Fisher, Trinity Christian School STEM Teacher.

Through NASA’s partnership with WVSGC, college students will serve as team leaders in roles such as systems engineers and project managers while high school students will serve as discipline engineers developing the systems, according to the WVGC website.

If you are interested in participating or learning more about the WV Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project, contact Marcus Fisher ( mfisher@tcswv.org ) or Candy Cordwell ( candy.cordwell@mail.wvu.edu ).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

WVU hosts national qualifying FFA Career Development competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) is hosting career development events for West Virginia FFA at their Evansdale campus. Around 1,000 students will compete during the two-day event. This is a qualifying event for FFA National Convention, which is held in November 2023. This competition gives students the opportunity to showcase the skills […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Students celebrate Computer Science Week at Grafton High

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students at Grafton High School celebrated Computer Science Week with the first ‘Bearcat Hour of Code’ event on Wednesday. Hour of Code is a worldwide event in December that uses tutorials to show that anyone can do Computer Science and coding. Grafton High School invited 21 guest speakers who did in-depth […]
GRAFTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Vision Homes Invitational tips off at Trinity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Vision Homes Invitational brings 11 of the best high school girls’ basketball teams in West Virginia to Trinity Christian School across Friday and Saturday. With five games on each day, there’s plenty of action going on in Morgantown, including the following results on Friday night. The Vision Homes Invitational concludes […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Quarterback Commit

Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine Children’s hosts tree lighting celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Medicine Children’s held a holiday celebration bringing joy and cheer to the children and families. Patients and staff members gathered in front of the hospital to flip the switch and light the tree while enjoying hot chocolate and musical entertainment provided by the WVU School of Music Community […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony takes place at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – December 7, 1941, is a date that is hard for many to forget in the United States. The attacks at Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Naval Base led to more than 2,400 Americans, including civilians, losing their lives that day. Around 20 naval vessels and 300 aircraft were also damaged or destroyed […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy