ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newry, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy