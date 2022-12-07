Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISN
Riverside Theater evacuated due to bomb threat
MILWAUKEE — The Riverside Theater was evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat. A WISN employee, who was at the theater, said the Patti LaBelle show was stopped mid-concert for patrons to leave. The concert has been postponed until further notice. Milwaukee police confirmed that all patrons were...
WISN
New community development coming to historic Briggs and Stratton Industrial complex
MILWAUKEE — For 30 years, the old Briggs and Stratton Industrial complex has sat largely vacant in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Now a group of developers are breathing new life into a bold new property at 32nd and Center streets. "This was at one time really the heartbeat of...
WISN
Milwaukee tenant with soaked apartment gets speedy renovation
MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 Charles Wilson reached out to WISN 12 News for help. A water issue in his apartment left his carpet constantly so soaked he had to cover it with plastic and cardboard just to walk on it. He said at the time he’d been...
WISN
Milwaukee's first land trust home going up for sale
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders unveiled the city's first land trust home for sale Thursday morning. It's designed to drive up home ownership in the city. The home located at 2025 S 25th Street in Milwaukee's south side was first produced by VIA Community Development Corporation. Milwaukee Community Land Trust...
WISN
ABC issues statement on recent episode of "The Conners"
ABC has issued a statement after Wednesday's most recent episode of "The Conners." Waukesha residents and victims voiced their disgust and disappointment over a scene in the show referencing a car hitting a marching band in Wisconsin. An ABC Entertainment division spokesperson told WISN 12 News:. "The show in no...
WISN
Police looking for missing woman and two young children
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are looking for three Critically Missing persons. They say 23-year-old Brianna Futch, 2-year-old Bria Bray and 1-year-old Xessex Bray last seen around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. According to MPD they were near 76th and Congress in a 2020 black Honda Civic with the license plate number...
WISN
'Being a carrier in Milwaukee is very scary now': USPS workers mourn loss of coworker
MILWAUKEE — Friday evening, Milwaukee police said someone shot and killed a United States Postal Service carrier while he was delivering mail near North 65th Street and West Lancaster Avenue. The United States Postal Inspection Service identified the victim as Aundre Cross. Police said he was in his 40s.
WISN
7-year-old Milwaukee boy shot sitting in his bedroom
MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy was Wednesday night shot near 91st Street and Hampton Avenue. The Milwaukee Police Department said the boy was sitting in his bedroom when it happened. 12 News' Hillary Mintz spoke to the boy's mother by phone Thursday from her son's hospital bed. The...
WISN
Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WISN
Rat infestation landlord responds
MILWAUKEE — A rat problem at a Milwaukee apartment got so bad, the tenant turned to her family for help Sunday. They killed nine, but more remained. The tenant Dalyvette Baez told WISN 12 News “the rats are everywhere, we're scared to go to the bathroom, we're scared to go to the kitchen, everywhere, it's a lot.”
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
WISN
Bodies of a Milwaukee woman and child found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake. Police added they responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road after a person noticed the car in the water. The car was pulled out and the bodies were discovered. The identities of the girl and the woman have not been revealed.
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
WISN
Three people die trapped in Watertown house fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown fire and police departments responded to a house fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on South First Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that residents were trapped inside the house. According to the news release by the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters attempted to...
WISN
Snowy, slushy Friday for Southeastern Wisconsin
What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. 11:00 a.m. WISN Drive Cam with the latest on road conditions along I-94 in Wauwatosa. Get out those waterproof boots for that burst...
WISN
Mailman killed delivering letters in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Someone shot a mailman dead Friday evening as he was delivering letters in Milwaukee, police officials and the United States Postal Service confirmed. The deadly shooting Friday happened 65th Street and West Lancaster Ave. An emailed statement from Milwaukee Police said the victim was in his forties...
WISN
Two bodies found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a call around noon on Thursday for a car at Northridge Lake. When 12 News crews arrived at the scene, the car was on the lake bank. Police have not confirmed if the car was extracted from the lake or if it was found along the embankment.
