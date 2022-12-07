ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebuilding Together of Central Florida is helping struggling seniors repair their home

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rebuilding Together of Central Florida is helping seniors repair their homes with the current housing market crisis.

The nonprofit said that its goal is to rebuild at least 100 houses.

Cynthia Middlebrook Bruce is one out of 30 people whose homes are getting fixed up by the organization.

Bruce bought her home about 31 years ago, but it has deteriorated over the years.

The hurricanes have brought in a few leaks and water marks to her home.

She said she is so grateful that Rebuilding Together of Central Florida is stepping in to help her with her home, hoping to pay it forward.

“It’s amazing what people do when they get together for others.” she said. “I’m praying one day God will bless me to bless them.”.

Executive director Jose Garcia emphasizes the goal of helping elders who are in need.

“If they lose the only place they’re living, where are they going to go?” he said. “We need to help them stay at home.”

To apply for help through rebuilding together, you can go to https://rtcfl.secure.force.com/HomeownerApplication/.

