Donated electric piano from Coldplay arrives at Dell Children’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Tuesday, Texas Music Project, a charitable organization that promotes the benefits of music education to at-risk youth in Texas, donated a Yamaha electric piano from rock band Coldplay to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Dell Children’s said the Texas Music Project donation kicked off the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary of supporting music education programs in Texas, with the electric piano being its 100th instrument donation.

According to the medical center, Texas Music Project received the electric piano from Coldplay after a Spring 2022 Live Nation concert in Dallas.

Dell Children’s receives donated Coldplay piano from Texas Music Project (Dell Children’s photo)

The donation was a part of the project’s Music Heals Therapy Program .

“Our Music Heals Program provides instruments, training, and live performance opportunities at both intimate and world-class venues”, says Peyton Prince, musician, alumni and secretary/treasurer of the Texas Music Project Board of Directors. “These events are life-changing experiences for all involved.”

The piano will become a part of Dell Children’s music therapy program, according to the medical center.

Dell Children’s said research has shown the wide-ranging positive effects music can have on a child in the hospital. The medical center said the benefits of music therapy can include:

Alleviating pain and discomfort

Connecting with the care team

Helping children express their emotions

Promoting positive moods and relaxation for the entire family

Reducing stress and anxiety before medical procedures

Assisting in decreased length of stay at the hospital

According to the medical center, the electric piano from Coldplay was made possible through Live Nation.

