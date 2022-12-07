ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status

Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
atozsports.com

Cowboys fans are guaranteed a surprise with latest news about Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys fans say they’ve moved on but it’s hard to completely forget about Jason Garrett. He was at the forefront of the organization for close to a decade. He has the second-most wins in franchise history thanks mainly to his long tenure with the team. For better or worse, fans remember him quite well.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
DALLAS, TX
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Score, live updates, highlights

The Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the AFC and control their own destiny for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Buffalo's (9-3) quest to run the table the rest of the regular season begins by hosting the New York Jets (7-5) at Highmark Stadium in Week 14. Buffalo won three straight away games over a 12-day span and returns home for the first time in four weeks. ...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers

Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game

The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
NEW YORK STATE

