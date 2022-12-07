ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Replacing I-794 with something better? Public meeting considers proposal

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Among the projects being showcased at a public meeting Wednesday night is a proposal to tear down part of Milwaukee's freeway system and replace it with high-density housing and pedestrian walkways.

The Rethink 794 group previously announced their idea to demo the Interstate 794 bridges where they meet downtown and the Third Ward, and replace them with more trees, pedestrian walkways, mixed-use housing and outdoor places to eat and drink.

The City of Milwaukee and the Business Improvement District (BID) in that area are hosting the public meeting.

TMJ4's Sarah McGrew is reporting from the meeting tonight and will update this report.

The public meeting on Wednesday.

How do I attend the Rethink 794 Milwaukee meeting?

Rethink 794 is holding the town hall from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 3rd Street Market Hall at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

"If you can spare 30 minutes, pop-in, let the city know your thoughts. We need to show that the public supports rethinking 794," according to a social media post from the group.

Compare Milwaukee now and the plan's rendering:

The discussion comes as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation looks into revamping the area, specifically the aging structures that connect I-794’s east-west bridges to the Lake Interchange.

One of those proponents for change, called "Rethink I-794", wants to remove the bridges from 6th to Lincoln Memorial. Clybourn meanwhile would be converted into a two-way boulevard.

Another one of the groups called "1000 Friends of Wisconsin" says that the plan would open up just over 30 acres of publically owned land and could generate $1.5 billion in new property value.

If they decide to fix the current bridges, it would cost about $300 million. But the state of Wisconsin is also starting a study that considers alternatives to the freeway-dominating norm - like that coalition of locals.

Check out the renderings below:

The existing photo is taken near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Clybourn Street looking towards the Milwaukee River.
Milwaukee Public Market. "Without the barrier of the highway structure, downtown and the Third Ward could be better connected through public spaces and pedestrian friendly mixed-use developments. The rendering envisions the Public Market parking lot transformed into a pedestrian alley with public space, outdoor seating, and mixed-use developments," according to the proposal.
Seen from the Milwaukee River
Seen from Lake Michigan. "The rendering envisions possible development afforded by replacing the raised interstate with a boulevard along Clybourn Street," according to the proposal.
The approximate study area for the Rethink 794 campaign, running from North 6th Street through East Chicago Street.

Comments / 3

smh in milwaukee
3d ago

can't put nice things in Milwaukee because it'll be wrecked within a year with all the animals that live here why don't you get rid of one problem before you start another like reckless driving murders gang activity etc etc no matter how pretty you make the town look people don't want to come here because of all the things I had mentioned I'm sorry but that is the truth real talk

Reply
3
 

