ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Former Louisiana Police Officer sentenced for abusing arrestee

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZVtK_0jawAPH300

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced following being arrested for abusing an arrestee.

Jared Desadier, 44, has been arrested for his involvement in assaulting an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and efforts to cover up the abuse.

Desadier was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised released.

Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested

According to the United States Department of Justice, Desadier chased after the victim and once the victim laid on the ground and put his hands behind his back, Desadier asked his fellow officer if his body-cam was on.

Desadier was mistakenly told his fellow officer’s cam was off, and Desadier proceeded to kick the victim in the face after he had laid on the ground.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita officials cracking down on theft of delivered packages

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests related to the theft of packages from residences. An investigation into unrelated instances of packages being stolen from residences has led to the arrests of Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams and Courtney McCurdy. The theft of...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A teacher from Grant High School has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the school. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jennifer Edwards, of Pineville, was taken into custody. Law enforcement shared that an investigation led to Edwards’ arrest, with charges related to stealing money from Grant High School, while she was employed as a teacher.
PINEVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
CALHOUN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before […]
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy