Former Louisiana Police Officer sentenced for abusing arrestee

A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced following being arrested for abusing an arrestee.

Jared Desadier, 44, has been arrested for his involvement in assaulting an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and efforts to cover up the abuse.

Desadier was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised released.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Desadier chased after the victim and once the victim laid on the ground and put his hands behind his back, Desadier asked his fellow officer if his body-cam was on.

Desadier was mistakenly told his fellow officer’s cam was off, and Desadier proceeded to kick the victim in the face after he had laid on the ground.

