Sedan PD says, ‘don’t veer for deer’

SEDAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedan Police Department (SPD) says, “don’t veer for deer.”

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, do not swerve.

“Brake firmly and hold on to the steering wheel with both hands,” says the SPD.

The next step is to come to a controlled stop and move the vehicle out of traffic to a safe location.

Although deer can be spotted near roadways any time of the year, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says deer-breeding season runs from October into December.

“Law enforcement officers routinely investigate a large number of vehicle-deer crashes this time of year,” the KHP says.

In 2019, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) reported a total of 11,073 crashes involving deer. Of those crashes, four were fatal, with eight people dying.

