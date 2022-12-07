Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting
BOSTON -- Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men in Dorchester. Boston Police announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan are facing charges. Police responded to a shooting on Talbot Ave on Monday afternoon. The victims, a man in his 30's and a man in his 50's, according to the I-Team, were found injured and were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the teens were arrested separately on Friday afternoon. They are both charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle. The suspects will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Their identities have not been released. As officers arrested the 15-year-old shooting suspect, they also arrested a 16-year-old from Whitman for having a loaded gun, police said. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback on gun violence at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night.
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
WMUR.com
Farmington woman accused of assaulting state trooper following arrest
DOVER, N.H. — A woman from Farmington was charged with assaulting a police officer after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said. According to a press release, troopers involved in a drunk driving saturation patrol responded...
whdh.com
NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
Expired vehicle registration in Sturbridge leads to firearm charges of Maine man
The Massachusetts State Police Sturbridge barracks made an arrest for an illegal fire arm Monday during a traffic stop.
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
WCVB
Person shot near block of businesses in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting near a block of businesses in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Police confirmed one person was shot in the area of 484B Centre St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Elvis Guzman Sentenced to State Prison for Role in Grandparent Scams
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Elvis Guzman, age 45, of Albany, New York, was sentenced today in the Rockingham County Superior Court for his role in perpetrating Grandparent scams targeting older New Hampshire adult victims. Between October 27, 2020, and November 6, 2020, Mr....
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
southarkansassun.com
Roommates Convicted in Connection with Death of Massachusetts Man Found in Freezer
Roommates Michael Burke and Samantha Perry are believed to have attacked and restrained the victim, John Wayne Potter, before his death. The dead body found in a freezer was identified as Potter, the missing man from Lowell, Massachusetts, says Acosta. On December 2, 2022, the dead body of 37-year-old John...
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
nbcboston.com
Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
Woman hit and killed outside Salem doctors' office
SALEM - A 69-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car outside a doctors' office in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday morning.Salem police said officers responded to the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at about 11 a.m. Karen Raffa, of Beverly, was initially reported to be in stable condition but later died of her injuries at the hospital, police said Saturday.The driver of the car was an 87-year-old woman from Peabody who stayed at the scene and was also taken to a hospital.Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed yet against the driver, who police did not identify.
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to over four years in federal prison for robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man prosecutors call a "serial bank robber" will spend more than four-and-a-half years in federal prison. Eric Mohan, of Manchester, was sentenced Thursday for robbing six banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this year. Those include the Service Credit Union in Hampton, the Northeast...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
