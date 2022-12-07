ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting

BOSTON -- Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men in Dorchester. Boston Police announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan are facing charges. Police responded to a shooting on Talbot Ave on Monday afternoon. The victims, a man in his 30's and a man in his 50's, according to the I-Team, were found injured and were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the teens were arrested separately on Friday afternoon. They are both charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle. The suspects will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Their identities have not been released. As officers arrested the 15-year-old shooting suspect, they also arrested a 16-year-old from Whitman for having a loaded gun, police said. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback on gun violence at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night.   
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Farmington woman accused of assaulting state trooper following arrest

DOVER, N.H. — A woman from Farmington was charged with assaulting a police officer after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said. According to a press release, troopers involved in a drunk driving saturation patrol responded...
FARMINGTON, NH
whdh.com

NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
MANCHESTER, NH
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
WCVB

Person shot near block of businesses in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting near a block of businesses in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Police confirmed one person was shot in the area of 484B Centre St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Woman hit and killed outside Salem doctors' office

SALEM - A 69-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car outside a doctors' office in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday morning.Salem police said officers responded to the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at about 11 a.m. Karen Raffa, of Beverly, was initially reported to be in stable condition but later died of her injuries at the hospital, police said Saturday.The driver of the car was an 87-year-old woman from Peabody who stayed at the scene and was also taken to a hospital.Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed yet against the driver, who police did not identify. 
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy