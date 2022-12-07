Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
Wichita Eagle
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Battle Of Ohio Showdown With Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is hoping to win their fifth game in a row and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. Will they continue their playoff push against a division rival? Here are our staff predictions:. Season Record: 8-4.
Wichita Eagle
Ken Walker III OUT vs. Panthers? Seahawks Make Roster Move
Ken Walker III is not expected to play today, and additionally, DeeJay Dallas is listed as questionable, so the Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to make his team debut versus the Panthers at Lumen Field. Entering the league undrafted out of Northwestern in...
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats
NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats

Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars
NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars

Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
Yardbarker
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Cleveland Browns recently added Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Browns Digest's Jeffery Laux took a look into Jaedon Darden and more in this player spotlight. Watch below:
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Leaked Jon Gruden’s Emails That Forced Him to Resign From Raiders
While the House Oversight Committee released its findings in a report in regards to the Washington Commanders' toxic workplace scandal, it also gave answers and insight to another controversial moment in recent NFL history. Just over a year ago, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver
We all know the record by now — or at least the back end of it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 9-0 against the Broncos in his career — a career that, by the way, began with a start in Denver. That first start is unique...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s why Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is nicknamed ‘Pop’
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco — overwhelmingly — is referred to by KC teammates by his nickname of “Pop.”. But where did that moniker come from? Pacheco gave the answer during a news conference Thursday, saying it originated from a sound he produced in a youth football league.
Nate Oats reveals how Alabama overcame poor shooting from Brandon Miller
You have to give credit where credit is due and Alabama earned a ton of credit this weekend. That’s because, after going down as much as 15 on the road against the top-ranked team in the country, the Crimson Tide came back and pulled out a 71-65 victory over Houston. It’s even more impressive considering the struggles of star freshman Brandon Miller yesterday. In the end, though, Nate Oats believes it was actually a positive for his team.
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Score, live updates, highlights
The Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the AFC and control their own destiny for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Buffalo's (9-3) quest to run the table the rest of the regular season begins by hosting the New York Jets (7-5) at Highmark Stadium in Week 14. Buffalo won three straight away games over a 12-day span and returns home for the first time in four weeks. ...
Wichita Eagle
Ben McAdoo’s Plan if Foreman Can’t Go, Geno’s Success, Offense Showing Confidence + More
"He's a worker. He's a show-up early guy, stay-late guy. He took some young players in the locker room under his wing, so there's definitely some leadership there. He's an aggressive player. He's a confident player, and that's earned. He has a good knowledge of defenses. He just has that confidence and that swagger. And when you go through tough times in this league as every quarterback goes through, sometimes that can fluctuate, it can go up and down. Not with him. He's a very confident player, has a tremendous skillset, sees the game well."
