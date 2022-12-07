ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss

HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Ken Walker III OUT vs. Panthers? Seahawks Make Roster Move

Ken Walker III is not expected to play today, and additionally, DeeJay Dallas is listed as questionable, so the Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to make his team debut versus the Panthers at Lumen Field. Entering the league undrafted out of Northwestern in...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
NASHVILLE, TN
YourErie

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars

PULLMAN, WA
On3.com

Nate Oats reveals how Alabama overcame poor shooting from Brandon Miller

You have to give credit where credit is due and Alabama earned a ton of credit this weekend. That’s because, after going down as much as 15 on the road against the top-ranked team in the country, the Crimson Tide came back and pulled out a 71-65 victory over Houston. It’s even more impressive considering the struggles of star freshman Brandon Miller yesterday. In the end, though, Nate Oats believes it was actually a positive for his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Score, live updates, highlights

The Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the AFC and control their own destiny for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Buffalo's (9-3) quest to run the table the rest of the regular season begins by hosting the New York Jets (7-5) at Highmark Stadium in Week 14. Buffalo won three straight away games over a 12-day span and returns home for the first time in four weeks. ...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Ben McAdoo’s Plan if Foreman Can’t Go, Geno’s Success, Offense Showing Confidence + More

"He's a worker. He's a show-up early guy, stay-late guy. He took some young players in the locker room under his wing, so there's definitely some leadership there. He's an aggressive player. He's a confident player, and that's earned. He has a good knowledge of defenses. He just has that confidence and that swagger. And when you go through tough times in this league as every quarterback goes through, sometimes that can fluctuate, it can go up and down. Not with him. He's a very confident player, has a tremendous skillset, sees the game well."

