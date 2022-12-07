Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Texas A&M To Interview Former FBS Coach For Offensive Coordinator
The Aggies might have their new offensive coordinator.
Ohio State makes final cut for five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei
COLUMBUS — Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most coveted high school prospects in the country and he just made a note of who’s going to get final consideration for his pledge. The five-star Bellflower (Calif) St. John Bosco defensive lineman announced that Ohio State is one of...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
Brian Brohm named Purdue interim coach after brother’s departure
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said Thursday that Brian Brohm will serve as the Boilermakers’ interim coach for the Citrus
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Harris LaChance, Offensive Tackle, BYU Cougars
Wichita Eagle
Ken Walker III OUT vs. Panthers? Seahawks Make Roster Move
Ken Walker III is not expected to play today, and additionally, DeeJay Dallas is listed as questionable, so the Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to make his team debut versus the Panthers at Lumen Field. Entering the league undrafted out of Northwestern in...
Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook is an always-learning family man
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Eagles
The New York Giants made two standard elevations from their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's the moves they didn't make which are telling. Cornerback Zyon Gilbert and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were the standard practice squad elevations. Gilbert made his NFL...
Vikings vs. Lions inactives have some heavy star power
The Minnesota Vikings will be going into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions the most short-handed they have been this season. Late Saturday night, The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported that both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith wouldn’t start and it came out Sunday morning that both wouldn’t play. Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus will start in their places.
Wichita Eagle
Rams WR TuTu Atwell vs. Raiders: ‘Awesome to Watch’
It wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell was still searching for his first career catch nearly a quarter of the way through his second professional season. Taken in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell was expected to provide instant big-play potential with his explosive...
Wichita Eagle
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Battle Of Ohio Showdown With Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is hoping to win their fifth game in a row and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. Will they continue their playoff push against a division rival? Here are our staff predictions:. Season Record: 8-4.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home. The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: Why Denver’s 3-9 record doesn’t tell the whole story
It’s the start of a weird schedule stretch for Kansas City where the question becomes more, “How much should the Chiefs win by?” rather than “Should the Chiefs win this game at all?”. KC is favored by a healthy 9 1/2 points against Denver, yet that...
Wichita Eagle
5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
