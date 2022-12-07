ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
PULLMAN, WA
Wichita Eagle

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
COLUMBUS, OH
YourErie

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Ken Walker III OUT vs. Panthers? Seahawks Make Roster Move

Ken Walker III is not expected to play today, and additionally, DeeJay Dallas is listed as questionable, so the Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to make his team debut versus the Panthers at Lumen Field. Entering the league undrafted out of Northwestern in...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Eagles

The New York Giants made two standard elevations from their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's the moves they didn't make which are telling. Cornerback Zyon Gilbert and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were the standard practice squad elevations. Gilbert made his NFL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Lions inactives have some heavy star power

The Minnesota Vikings will be going into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions the most short-handed they have been this season. Late Saturday night, The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported that both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith wouldn’t start and it came out Sunday morning that both wouldn’t play. Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus will start in their places.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Rams WR TuTu Atwell vs. Raiders: ‘Awesome to Watch’

It wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell was still searching for his first career catch nearly a quarter of the way through his second professional season. Taken in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell was expected to provide instant big-play potential with his explosive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home. The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy