Read full article on original website
Related
Pick the winner in Steelers vs Ravens
If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep the slimmest of playoff hopes alive, Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens is a must-win in every sense of the word. Things are lining up well for Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers are coming back home riding a two-game road winning streak and are getting Baltimore without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. There’s really no excuse for the Steelers to let this one slip away.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 14 preview: Ravens take on Pittsburgh without star QB
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7) in an NFL week 14 matchup. They will be a little short-handed as they will be missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as herecovers from a sprained PCL suffered in the Denver game.
Ravens release second injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a Week 14 slugfest. The Steelers will be starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Ravens will likely be starting Tyler Huntley due to Lamar Jackson working his way through a knee injury. Baltimore’s matchups with Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, and that could be the case once again on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
Wichita Eagle
What new Chiefs addition — a Missouri native — hopes to bring to KC’s defensive line
Kansas City Chiefs addition Brandon Williams has reason to feel at ease in his new surroundings. That’s because Williams — a 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive tackle that KC signed last week — has spent more than half his career with Chiefs assistant coaches. During his first two years...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home. The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.
Steelers vs. Ravens: Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful
The Baltimore Ravens put out their injury report for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Jackson hasn’t practiced all week after injuring his knee early in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos. Ravens head...
FOX Sports
New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Wichita Eagle
Ben McAdoo’s Plan if Foreman Can’t Go, Geno’s Success, Offense Showing Confidence + More
"He's a worker. He's a show-up early guy, stay-late guy. He took some young players in the locker room under his wing, so there's definitely some leadership there. He's an aggressive player. He's a confident player, and that's earned. He has a good knowledge of defenses. He just has that confidence and that swagger. And when you go through tough times in this league as every quarterback goes through, sometimes that can fluctuate, it can go up and down. Not with him. He's a very confident player, has a tremendous skillset, sees the game well."
Comments / 0