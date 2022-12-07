ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs

Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
This $275,000 ICON Toyota Land Cruiser Might Blow Your Mind

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a sport utility vehicle worth spending some money on. If you have $275,000 burning a hole in your pocket, the Toyota Land Cruiser by ICON 4×4 might be the item to spend it on. “Icon is all about revisiting classic transportation in a modern context,” ICON CEO Sherif Yassa says. … The post This $275,000 ICON Toyota Land Cruiser Might Blow Your Mind appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks

There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
EVs in the Snow: Will Your EV Leave You Stranded?

EVs can drive well in the snow with AWD. However, EVs can lose substantial battery charged in low temperatures. Cold weather can nearly halve an EV's battery charge. The post EVs in the Snow: Will Your EV Leave You Stranded? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
