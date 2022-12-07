Read full article on original website
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Virginia Tech takes on Oklahoma State towers
As a senior at Edmond Memorial in Oklahoma, Sean Pedulla’s college decision came down to the school 50 minutes from
Appalachian State RB Commit Jeremiah Coney Set for Virginia Tech Visit After Recent Offer
As Virginia Tech makes their final push to land a few more talented high school recruits in their 2023 class, adding one more running back has arisen as a priority. That recently led to the Hokies extending an offer to one of the best RBs in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney out of Richmond.
2023 Virginia roster outlook: Quarterback
With Virginia’s football season concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye towards next season. Quarterback seems like an obvious place...
Dunbar soars to 42-point win over Stivers in league play
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar dominated its way to an 82-40 victory over Stivers in Dayton City League action on Friday night for the Wolverines’ fourth consecutive win this year. Dunbar moves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Stivers falls to 0-3 on the year.
Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield makes major Kerry Coombs decision
As new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield crafted his coaching staff, many wondered if he would retain interim head coach Kerry Coombs. Satterfield appears to have made a decision that shows he is willing to keep some parts of the old regime. According to Justin Williams of the Athletic, Coombs will remain on Cincinnati’s staff […] The post Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield makes major Kerry Coombs decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
The critical Joe Burrow change that turned Bengals’ season
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are starting to cook again. After struggling a bit to start the season, the reigning AFC champs have won their last four games, including a clutch win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense, after going through some growing pains, have found their groove again even without Ja’Marr Chase. […] The post The critical Joe Burrow change that turned Bengals’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amari Cooper gets murky injury update ahead of Week 14 clash vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns offense looked off last week against the Houston Texans and could be without one of their top weapons in Amari Cooper. According to Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver will be a game-time decision today as the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski...
An inside look at Mikesell’s: How inflation has impacted Dayton’s famous potato chips
Potatoes, oil and myriad other costs add up to business challenges for the storied Mikesell’s Snack Food Co. And in this era of inflation, creating and selling a storied snack brand are more challenging than ever. The ingredients are simple enough: In a bag of chips, potatoes make up...
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
Travelers fearful of uncertainty if Dayton budget feud forces airport shut-down
DAYTON — The City of Dayton had about $35 million allotted for the Dayton International Airport in their 2023 budget. The Dayton City Commission was set to vote on the budget at their meeting Wednesday night, but the vote didn’t happen because Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild abstained from voting for the budget as an emergency ordinance.
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
