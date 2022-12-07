ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2023 Virginia roster outlook: Quarterback

With Virginia’s football season concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye towards next season. Quarterback seems like an obvious place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDTN

Dunbar soars to 42-point win over Stivers in league play

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar dominated its way to an 82-40 victory over Stivers in Dayton City League action on Friday night for the Wolverines’ fourth consecutive win this year. Dunbar moves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Stivers falls to 0-3 on the year.
DAYTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield makes major Kerry Coombs decision

As new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield crafted his coaching staff, many wondered if he would retain interim head coach Kerry Coombs. Satterfield appears to have made a decision that shows he is willing to keep some parts of the old regime. According to Justin Williams of the Athletic, Coombs will remain on Cincinnati’s staff […] The post Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield makes major Kerry Coombs decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC 29 News

Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
STAUNTON, VA
ClutchPoints

The critical Joe Burrow change that turned Bengals’ season

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are starting to cook again. After struggling a bit to start the season, the reigning AFC champs have won their last four games, including a clutch win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense, after going through some growing pains, have found their groove again even without Ja’Marr Chase. […] The post The critical Joe Burrow change that turned Bengals’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.

age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
DUBLIN, VA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy