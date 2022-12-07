Read full article on original website
kscj.com
WELLS ENTERPRISES ACQUIRED BY FERRERO GROUP
WELLS ENTERPRISES IN LE MARS IS BEING PURCHASED BY A WELL KNOWN EUROPEAN CANDY MANUFACTURER. THE FERRERO GROUP, MAKER OF FERRERO ROCHER CANDY, AND WELLS ENTERPRISES HAVE ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT FOR FERRERO TO ACQUIRE WELLS, ITS OPERATIONS AND ITS STRONG ICE CREAM BRANDS. MIKE WELLS, THE CURRENT C-E-O OF WELLS,...
Des Moines Business Record
Blue Bunny ice cream maker to be sold to Italian company
Wells Enterprises’ south ice cream plant in Le Mars. Photo submitted by Wells Enterprises. Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, will be sold to Italy-based Ferrero Group, the companies announced today. According to a news release, the acquisition is part of Ferrero’s growth strategy, and fits...
KCCI.com
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
Sioux City Journal
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 10
Sioux City firefighters were still on the scene 15 hours after responding to an apartment fire. Thursday night, firefighters were dispatched to the Ida Apartments on Pierce St. when smoke was seen on the third floor of the building. Lt. John Nelson, Deputy Fire Marshal of Sioux City Fire Rescue says there were still hot spots smoldering long after they were called to the scene.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City garbage and recycling delayed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to the slick road conditions, Gill Hauling has delayed portions of Friday’s collection to Saturday, December 10th. Customers are asked to leave garbage and recycling containers out until collected. Please contact Gill Hauling with questions at 712-279-0151.
Ida Apartment building deemed uninhabitable
Friday the building was deemed unsafe for entry and firefighters have not been able to enter the building to determine a cause.
nwestiowa.com
Some All Seasons Center rates change in 2023
SIOUX CENTER—The price of admission for youth to swim at Siouxnami Waterpark/All Seasons Center indoor pool will go up for the 2023 season, which is June 1, 2023- May 31, 2024. The Sioux Center City Council approved increasing the rate to $8 for youth (kindergarten-12th grade students), up from...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air
Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
siouxcountyradio.com
Family Crisis Center CEO Announces Retirement
Family Crisis Centers announced that long-time Executive Director, Shari Kastein, is retiring at the end of 2022. Her retirement brings to a close a remarkable career of 24 years of service to Family Crisis Centers. After many years of dedication and a strong team in place, the timing felt right for Kastein to retire and focus on spending time with her family.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Popular Iowa Pop Corn Company Is a Famous Worldwide Treat
Going down the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Rabbit Hole at 7:10 am each weekday typically leads to some fun and exciting places. Such as it is with National Microwave Oven Day, which celebrates the appliance to change how the kitchen is used. The story goes that a self-taught American engineer...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website
SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
Stray of the Day: Meet Jax
Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Jax, he’s a 2-to-4-year-old male, white and brown boxer mix. He was found on the 500 block of Bluff Street on November 24. Jax had on a green harness and had a microchip. The owners have been notified but have chosen not to […]
KLEM
Betty Winterringer
Betty Winterringer, 94 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars with Reverend Bruce Lawler officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars (335 1st Ave SW Le Mars, IA 51031).
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Sioux City City Council continue discussing Gordon Drive viaduct options
Sioux City City Council continue to weigh its options for a new Gordon Drive Viaduct.
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
