Betty Winterringer, 94 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars with Reverend Bruce Lawler officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars (335 1st Ave SW Le Mars, IA 51031).

LE MARS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO