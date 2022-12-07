ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Student crossing concern in west Omaha

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn't provide allowances for transgender students, but...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9. Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. 5. Search continues for Cari...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman hurt in Omaha fire

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers

Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Bennington teen arrested, facing terror threats charge

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000.
BENNINGTON, NE

