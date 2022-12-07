ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns

(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
TCU QB wins award named after TCU QB

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – TCU’s Max Duggan has been named the winner of the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The announcement was made during Thursday’s ESPN College Football Awards Show. Duggan, who received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday night in Baltimore, is...
