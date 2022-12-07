Christmas decoration opportunities at River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those headed to the River of Lights Wednesday, December 7, can make their own Christmas decorations. Stations will be set up at the Botanic Gardens from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All materials will be provided. There will also be opportunities to make decorations on December 14 and 21.

