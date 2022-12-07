A developer is looking to demolish the former 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln St. in Lincoln Plaza, Worcester, and build a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, a national fast-food chain that specializes in fried chicken. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based developer, is looking to raze the vintage-looking 2006 building, which has remained vacant since it closed in 2012. The developer’s application was set to appear in front of the city Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday. If approved, the location would be the second drive-thru Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the city, with another on Park Avenue in 2015. KFC and Crown Fried Chicken are also just down the street.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO