Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
A developer is looking to demolish the former 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln St. in Lincoln Plaza, Worcester, and build a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, a national fast-food chain that specializes in fried chicken. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based developer, is looking to raze the vintage-looking 2006 building, which has remained vacant since it closed in 2012. The developer’s application was set to appear in front of the city Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday. If approved, the location would be the second drive-thru Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the city, with another on Park Avenue in 2015. KFC and Crown Fried Chicken are also just down the street.
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
Proposed Worcester charter school panned, praised at public hearing
WORCESTER — The room was split down the middle — both figuratively and almost literally — at Quinsigamond Community College, where both proponents and opponents of the proposed Worcester Cultural Academy Public Charter School gathered for a public hearing Friday evening. Each side took turns speaking to four members of the state’s Board...
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
millburysutton.com
New director hired for public health district that includes Millbury
WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Millbury. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
State penalizes Worcester for Lake Quinsigamond sewage discharge
WORCESTER — The state Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined the city $13,000 for the release of approximately 6 million gallons of untreated wastewater into Lake Quinsigamond, after the Lake Avenue Sewer Pumping Station malfunctioned 10 months ago. The penalty is part of a settlement between MassDEP and...
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 9
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
hcspire.com
Holiday Season Kicks Off with Worcester Festival of Lights
With finals season in full gear and a withering amount of dining dollars to spend on Winter treats, you may feel as though your holiday aura hasn’t quite returned to form. Holy Cross had its own Christmas Tree lighting and is hosting its own round of carol performances, but for those of you who couldn’t make it to any of the on-campus activities, the city around you is a holiday hub waiting to be explored. Last week, the Worcester Festival of Lights introduced the season of snow, cold weather, and gifts with their own lighting ceremony in the Worcester commons.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
NECN
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
