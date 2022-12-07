Read full article on original website
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
westernmassnews.com
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
thisweekinworcester.com
U.S. Attorney Comments on Investigation of Worcester PD
BOSTON - Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, offered brief comments on the federal investigation of the Worcester Police Department during an appearance on the GBH's "Greater 1Boston" on Thursday. During the interview, Rollins said the Worcester Police Department was under review prior to her confirmation...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
whdh.com
Worcester ranks in top five for hottest housing markets 2023
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has ranked in the top five for the hottest housing markets in 2023, according to realtor.com. The city came in number four in the country. Hartford, Connecticut is number one. Worcester’s affordable housing and forecasted changes for the coming year made it a prime homebuying...
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Massachusetts Fair Share Amendment signed into law
The Fair Share Amendment that was approved as Question 1 in the November election has officially been signed into law by Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
Careful: Some MA Residents Could Be Fined When Shoveling Snow This Winter
Winter and Massachusetts go hand and hand. Tourists flock to the Bay State to partake in skiing, snowboarding, and enjoying the beautiful New England scenery, and who can blame them? There's nothing like winter in New England. Massachusetts is Also Known for That Four Letter Word. Another notable aspect of...
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
