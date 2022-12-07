ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Government Technology

Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.

(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday night news update

In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition

Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

U.S. Attorney Comments on Investigation of Worcester PD

BOSTON - Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, offered brief comments on the federal investigation of the Worcester Police Department during an appearance on the GBH's "Greater 1Boston" on Thursday. During the interview, Rollins said the Worcester Police Department was under review prior to her confirmation...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Worcester ranks in top five for hottest housing markets 2023

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has ranked in the top five for the hottest housing markets in 2023, according to realtor.com. The city came in number four in the country. Hartford, Connecticut is number one. Worcester’s affordable housing and forecasted changes for the coming year made it a prime homebuying...
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

