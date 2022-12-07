ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee

By Julia Shapero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W96Z_0jaw5WJ200

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the panel’s acting chair and ranking member said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee did not specify what exactly it was probing regarding the congresswoman and noted that its statement “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P97Rs_0jaw5WJ200

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Greg Nash)

The House Ethics panel received the matter from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics in June and said it plans to “announce its course of action” in the next Congress.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.”

The House Ethics Committee typically has 45 days to review a matter referred to it by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent entity that initially examines allegations of misconduct against lawmakers and other House employees.

At the end of the 45 day-period, the committee can choose to extend its consideration of an issue but must make a public statement, as it did in Ocasio-Cortez’s case.

However, the congresswoman’s case was also likely postponed due to last month’s midterm elections, as the ethics panel can also delay action if it is set to occur within a 60-day period before an election.

Updated at 6:27 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Jurors from Valva case: Dad got ‘exactly what he deserves’

RIVERHEAD, NY (PIX11) — Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. “He’s getting exactly what he deserves,” said John Krusen, who sat through seven weeks of testimony in the case. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Washington Examiner

AOC should face 'sanctioning' for Met Gala ethics breach, watchdog head says

Congress should contemplate sanctioning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for "so brazenly violating the housekeeping rules" during her Met Gala showing last year, the head of a conservative watchdog that filed a complaint against her says. Thomas Jones, president and founder of the American Accountability Foundation, argued that Ocasio-Cortez should also...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSET

Rep. Madison Cawthorn directed to pay over $15,000 in fines by House Ethics Committee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics has issued a report regarding allegations against Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). The outgoing 11th district representative has been fined more than $15,000 by the House Ethics Committee over his handling of cryptocurrency. An investigative subcommittee found the...
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling […]
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday predicted the Department of Justice (DOJ) is “on a path” to charge former President Trump. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, Bharara said a special counsel legal team formed to investigate two criminal cases against Trump includes “very seasoned prosecutors” who were recruited,…
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Man, 66, slashed at random aboard Manhattan subway train: police

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant slashed a 66-year-old man on the head without provocation aboard a subway train rolling through Manhattan early Thursday, police said. The victim was aboard a southbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street station near Park Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when the attacker approached him, and slashed his […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy