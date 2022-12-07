The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...

2 DAYS AGO