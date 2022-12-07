Read full article on original website
Margaret Leigh Pruden Colson
Margaret Leigh Pruden Colson, 89, of Rich Square, NC transitioned to heaven surrounded by beloved family members on Monday December 12th, 2022. She was a native of Northampton County and the daughter of the late William Garland Pruden and Sarah Leigh Vick Pruden. She was also preceded in death by...
Car with body inside pulled from river
A car containing a body was pulled from the Roanoke River this evening about a hundred yards south of the Weldon boat ramp at River Falls Park. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said after the vehicle was pulled from the water it could not be immediately determined who was inside. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether it’s male or whether it’s female in the current condition and state that the body is in."
Autopsy pending following discovery of body in submerged car
An autopsy will be performed on a body found in a submerged vehicle at the Weldon boat landing this evening. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said there hasn't been a time scheduled for the procedure. He said the police department and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. “The...
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
Enfield woman claims $400K prize in scratch-off game
Sharon Bobbitt of Enfield took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought her lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on Highway 301 in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect...
Thanks to those keeping community spirit alive
From Thanksgiving weekend to the 12 days that have made up December thus far, I have witnessed the spirit of Christmas and more importantly — the spirit of community. That’s from Halifax to Hollister and Roanoke Rapids to a place just outside our coverage area — Southampton County, Virginia.
Photo gallery: Hollister tree-lighting
Sharon Lynch-Jones, with assistance from Jessica Hedgepeth, held a tree-lighting ceremony following Hollister’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Children and families had the opportunity to take photos with the Grinch, write letters to Santa, and sip on hot chocolate and coffee.
Gray earns doctorate in educational leadership from LU
Tamara Vaughan Gray, a native of Rich Square, recently earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She is the daughter of Ms. Venus M. Spruill of Rich Square and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond R. Vaughan of Jackson. Gray is a former founding member and...
RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
