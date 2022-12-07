Read full article on original website
WBTV
Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138, according to the latest data released by the NC Department of Commerce. “Great news on Rowan’s economic front. Efforts from...
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic Has Major Announcement On Tuesday
Boom Supersonic is scheduled to announce its new engine manufacturer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Boom announced on Jan. 26 that it would spend at least $500 million for its manufacturing facility at PTIA. Before that announcement on the morning of Jan. 26 both the Greensboro City Council and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners met and voted unanimously to award economic incentives to Boom to facilitate the manufacture of supersonic passenger aircraft at PTIA.
WSLS
Appomattox manufacturing company creates 130 new jobs in former Thomasville Furniture plant
APPOMATTOX, Va. – The whirring of machines and clanging of metal is sparking new life in Appomattox. On Friday, Virginia MetalFab — a local manufacturing company— announced a $9 million expansion creating 130 new jobs. The company is moving into the former Thomasville Furniture plant. Governor Glenn...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
WXII 12
Japanese company to establish facility and invest $19.5 million in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina governor's office said a Japanese company is creating more than 100 jobs in Randolph county. Sumitomo Forestry America, a housing and wood product company will establish a new manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The facility will produce building materials like...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday
CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
A treat from Krispy Kreme: More jobs in Forsyth County to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
rhinotimes.com
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
Krispy Kreme expands production in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Krispy Kreme announced it will expand operation as its Winston-Salem facility, to support the production of its Branded Sweet Treats line, a packaged donut product. The expansion will generate 180 new jobs with a $5.8 million capital investment over 3-4 years as part of the...
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
rhinotimes.com
Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners
There’s no question that residents of Guilford County and those across the North Carolina are eating out more now that pandemic fears have subsided. In fact, a new study just released found that, in the last three months, North Carolinians have been eating out 7 percent more than in the previous quarter.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces plans to expand emergency department and critical care unit
Iredell Health System on Thursday announced plans to significantly expand Iredell Memorial Hospital’s critical care unit and emergency department. The expansion will increase the size of he emergency department (ED) by 4,805 square feet and the critical care unit (CCU) by 11,195 square feet. The project will also include the renovation of the existing CCU. The ED will expand into the current emergency physician parking lot, and the expanded CCU will be built on top of that expansion.
WXII 12
Flu cases decreasing, COVID-19 cases increasing in the Triad, NC, infectious disease expert says
COVID-19: According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, as of Thursday, the Piedmont Triad is facing one of the highest COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, with Guilford County higher than Forsyth County. Forsyth County currently has 10 ongoing outbreaks, and Guilford County has 21. Most...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Project Running Ahead Of Schedule
On Oct. 10, the Greensboro City Council held a special meeting to approve funding to buy pallet shelters to provide housing for homeless people this winter. At that meeting the City Council approved $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet shelters and it was estimated that what was named the “Doorway Project” would be up and running in January.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County
After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
