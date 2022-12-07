ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

WBTV

Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138, according to the latest data released by the NC Department of Commerce. “Great news on Rowan’s economic front. Efforts from...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic Has Major Announcement On Tuesday

Boom Supersonic is scheduled to announce its new engine manufacturer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Boom announced on Jan. 26 that it would spend at least $500 million for its manufacturing facility at PTIA. Before that announcement on the morning of Jan. 26 both the Greensboro City Council and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners met and voted unanimously to award economic incentives to Boom to facilitate the manufacture of supersonic passenger aircraft at PTIA.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday

CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule

In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Krispy Kreme expands production in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Krispy Kreme announced it will expand operation as its Winston-Salem facility, to support the production of its Branded Sweet Treats line, a packaged donut product. The expansion will generate 180 new jobs with a $5.8 million capital investment over 3-4 years as part of the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners

There’s no question that residents of Guilford County and those across the North Carolina are eating out more now that pandemic fears have subsided. In fact, a new study just released found that, in the last three months, North Carolinians have been eating out 7 percent more than in the previous quarter.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Health System announces plans to expand emergency department and critical care unit

Iredell Health System on Thursday announced plans to significantly expand Iredell Memorial Hospital’s critical care unit and emergency department. The expansion will increase the size of he emergency department (ED) by 4,805 square feet and the critical care unit (CCU) by 11,195 square feet. The project will also include the renovation of the existing CCU. The ED will expand into the current emergency physician parking lot, and the expanded CCU will be built on top of that expansion.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Project Running Ahead Of Schedule

On Oct. 10, the Greensboro City Council held a special meeting to approve funding to buy pallet shelters to provide housing for homeless people this winter. At that meeting the City Council approved $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet shelters and it was estimated that what was named the “Doorway Project” would be up and running in January.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County

After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

