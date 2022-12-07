Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida transfer DB, former 4-star recruit, visiting Mizzou after entering portal
Florida may not be done seeing Avery Helm. The third-year defensive back is looking to continue his college football career elsewhere and is considering staying in the SEC East. Saturday, Helm revealed his location to be on Missouri campus, presumably making his way to Mizzou Arena for the Border Showdown...
Florida Football: Gators need to find a linebacker in the transfer portal
We’ve spent a lot of time here at Hail Florida Hail looking at potential options for the Gators to grab in the transfer portal to play QB next year for Florida football. QB is the most important position, and it drives the most discussion. When looking ahead to the...
Gator Country
How has the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule affected Florida’s attrition?
It sure seems like the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule have increased the attrition rate around college football, and Florida far from immune. It feels like half the team has entered the transfer portal over the last month. It’s not half the team, or even a quarter of it,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emory Jones, former Florida QB, reportedly expected to transfer again
Emory Jones will reportedly look for another opportunity. The former Florida quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal a second time, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Jones transferred to Arizona State for the 2022 season after 4 years with the Gators. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver...
wildkats.org
Junior quarterback draws national attention with college decision, five-star status
Lagway announces commitment to the University of Florida. The attention of Willis and the nation were on five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway as he commited to play football at the University of Florida on Wednesday. Lagway chose the Gators over Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, and many other top-tier D1 programs.
Atmore Advance
Chiefs fall to Hawthorne in 1R state title game
Northview fell 13-2 to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R state championship game tonight at Gene Cox Stadium. Both teams put together stellar defenses in a close game. Hawthorne led 6-2 at halftime, and scored more than halfway in the third. The Chiefs never gave up, fighting to the end....
wuft.org
‘Prove everybody wrong’: Williston senior looks to change his narrative on the basketball court
Williston point guard Greg Maxwell is determined to prove his doubters wrong. “They think everything is going to be given to me because of my last name,” he said. Greg is the nephew of two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell. Yet, he wants people to know that he’s worked hard for everything he’s got.
WCJB
Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills
Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
WCJB
One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide
A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
wuft.org
Gainesville organizations help homeless people with free hair cuts and food
In front of Gainesville City Hall, lines of people wait for food amid the sound of the humming and buzzing of hair clippers. On some weekends like this, barbers partner with Project Downtown Gainesville and HOPE Meals to provide food and haircuts free of charge to homeless individuals. Every Saturday...
Comments / 0