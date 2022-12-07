ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Emory Jones, former Florida QB, reportedly expected to transfer again

Emory Jones will reportedly look for another opportunity. The former Florida quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal a second time, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Jones transferred to Arizona State for the 2022 season after 4 years with the Gators. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Atmore Advance

Chiefs fall to Hawthorne in 1R state title game

Northview fell 13-2 to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R state championship game tonight at Gene Cox Stadium. Both teams put together stellar defenses in a close game. Hawthorne led 6-2 at halftime, and scored more than halfway in the third. The Chiefs never gave up, fighting to the end....
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills

Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide

A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

