Ohio State

Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
People

Toddler Found Alive in Apartment After His Mother and Grandfather Were Shot to Death

"She doesn't even have an enemy in this world. For somebody to take her life, you've got to be some demon or monster,” Javonni Jenkins' cousin said after she and her father were shot to death A 2-year-old boy was found alive in a Chicago apartment after his mother and grandfather were fatally shot inside. Javonni Jenkins' co-workers became worried after she didn't show up for her Wednesday shift at Holy Cross Hospital. When Nicole Worth, a friend and colleague of Jenkins' called her via FaceTime, it...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
Ingram Atkinson

After learning husband proposed to wife for second time, woman finds out it’s due to a medical condition

What would your reaction be to find out that your spouse was forgetting things?. A woman named Lisa Marshall, 54, and a man named Peter were at home in 2021 cuddling and watching TV. She was taken aback by his sudden request for her hand in marriage, and though she was incredibly touched, she couldn't help but feel sad. She questioned his memory and his awareness of his recent marriage proposal to his wife. After dating long distance for eight years, Lisa and Peter, who had first met 20 years earlier, were wed in 2009. Eliza, however, became aware of a change in Peter in 2017.
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Mary Duncan

Man accidentally introduces the wrong woman as his fiancée at rehearsal dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my friends, Thea, has very strong feelings about how and when one should enter into a new relationship after exiting an old one. She’s very vocal about her opinions and lets it be known that she doesn’t respect people who rebound on purpose and that there should be at least six months to a year between all serious relationships.
Mary Duncan

Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.

