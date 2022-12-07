ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer

By Hope McAlee, Hannah Moore
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYsqi_0jaw0tEa00

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The body of a retired police officer and local rescue squad member was recovered from Norris Lake Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered near Heatherly Point Drive.

Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee

LaFollette Rescue Squad Chief Charles Hutson has identified the victim as Curtis Jesse, a retired police officer and longtime member of the rescue squad.

“He was truly a person who lived life to the fullest. He was one of those people who could make you laugh or smile no matter what kind of day you were having. He retired from La Follette Police department and was a lifetime member of La Follette Rescue Squad. An honorary member of the volunteer fire department in our county and a county detective. He was such a loved individual and will be missed by so many. He was a one-of-a-kind man. The legend himself,” shared his granddaughter, Katelyn Jessie.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226PJs_0jaw0tEa00
    Photo of Curtis Jessie shared by Katelyn Jessie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SRdF_0jaw0tEa00
    Photo of Curtis Jessie shared by Katelyn Jessie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuOO8_0jaw0tEa00
    Photo of Curtis Jessie shared by Katelyn Jessie

The circumstances or cause of death have not been released at this time.

Deputies were dispatched to the Macedonia Area of Norris Lake Tuesday at 11 a.m., where officers found the man dead in the water. The sheriff’s office added that a vehicle was also found in the water.

Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside

An investigation involving members of multiple agencies remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

