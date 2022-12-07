Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
McClain FFA Chapter buys Christmas presents
McClain FFA took 26 students shopping for kids in the community on Dec. 4. There were an overflowing amount of students who wanted to participate in the community service activity. The members went shopping in Chillicothe searching for possible gifts for children in need in the local community. The McClain FFA sponsored a variety of presents for 12 teenagers, both boys and girls. McClain annually partners with the Greenfield Area Christian Center to go shopping and donate for any kid in need.
Times Gazette
Stuff the sleigh
Doing what they love to do and fulfilling a requirement at the same time, the Hillsboro Drama Club will present a free holiday variety show on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Hillsboro High School Theatre. The show will feature skits, singing, monologues, music, a short play called “The Santa Interviews”...
Times Gazette
Harpist at Christmas Candlelight Service
The Bainbridge Church of Christ will hold its third annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones. “This reflective worship experience is for those who desire to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth in quiet beauty and reverence. This glorious evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony,” a news release said.
Times Gazette
‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound
The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
Times Gazette
Coal for workers, Christmas sale, Kroger access road
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses
NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
Times Gazette
Overlap in farmer and veteran suicide
During a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School student Carianna Dorsett was awarded a $500 scholarship and a $100 prize for winning the ninth annual Write in Red – Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest for Highland County and for her school. The...
wnewsj.com
In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’
BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
Times Gazette
County grand jury indicts 28
A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Plans to revitalize Trotwood’s Salem Mall are underway
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. is about to demolish a lot of blighted buildings thanks to funds from the state
A number of high-profile blighted properties throughout Hamilton County will be demolished and remediated with the help of $17 million in state grants awarded to The Port. The economic development agency says the money — the most given to any county in the state — will go toward more than 50 demolition projects large and small.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a basement fire inside a house in Dayton Thursday morning. >>Dayton City Commission fails to pass 2023 budget at meeting Wednesday. They were dispatched to the 3000 block of Harvard Boulevard around 9:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters found a...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0