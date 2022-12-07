ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, OH

Times Gazette

McClain FFA Chapter buys Christmas presents

McClain FFA took 26 students shopping for kids in the community on Dec. 4. There were an overflowing amount of students who wanted to participate in the community service activity. The members went shopping in Chillicothe searching for possible gifts for children in need in the local community. The McClain FFA sponsored a variety of presents for 12 teenagers, both boys and girls. McClain annually partners with the Greenfield Area Christian Center to go shopping and donate for any kid in need.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Stuff the sleigh

Doing what they love to do and fulfilling a requirement at the same time, the Hillsboro Drama Club will present a free holiday variety show on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Hillsboro High School Theatre. The show will feature skits, singing, monologues, music, a short play called “The Santa Interviews”...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Harpist at Christmas Candlelight Service

The Bainbridge Church of Christ will hold its third annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones. “This reflective worship experience is for those who desire to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth in quiet beauty and reverence. This glorious evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony,” a news release said.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Times Gazette

‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
PEEBLES, OH
Times Gazette

Coal for workers, Christmas sale, Kroger access road

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses

NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
NORWOOD, OH
Times Gazette

Overlap in farmer and veteran suicide

During a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School student Carianna Dorsett was awarded a $500 scholarship and a $100 prize for winning the ninth annual Write in Red – Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest for Highland County and for her school. The...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’

BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
BLANCHESTER, OH
Times Gazette

County grand jury indicts 28

A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH

