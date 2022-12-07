Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Those in favor of passing a newly proposed bill to ban the future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois are planning for a vote when lawmakers return for the Lame Duck General Assembly session starting January 4th. Many gun rights groups throughout Illinois are promising lawsuits if the measure passes.
Decatur mayor candidates facing objections to petitions
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April. The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. […]
wmay.com
Applications Being Accepted To Fill Butler’s Legislative Seat
Applications are now being accepted to fill the upcoming term of state Representative Tim Butler, who announced last month that he’s resigning the seat to which he was just re-elected. Applicants must live in the new 95th House District and must submit a statement explaining why they want the...
YAHOO!
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office, in a release Saturday, said the woman, 76, was reported missing Friday. Her car was located on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board seeks more resources to clear caseload
(The Center Square) – Members of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board is requesting improvements to their offices from the Illinois Legislative Audit Commission. The five-member board, also known as PTAB, provides an unbiased forum for taxpayers and taxing bodies dealing property tax challenges. A taxpayer unhappy with an assessment decision before their county board of review can appeal to PTAB. The most recent audit released earlier this year showed...
wdbr.com
More downtown living
After repeatedly turning down a proposal to turn much of the Wyndham hotel into apartments, the Springfield city council Tuesday approved another downtown residential proposal. “The location of the building has the underground parking right underneath the Old State Capitol, so parking will be ideal,” developer Aaron Acree told the...
nowdecatur.com
DPS Board of Education to Vote on Intergovernmental Agreement to Buy Back Woodrow Wilson School
December 9, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Decatur which will result in DPS owning the soon-to-be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Originally built in the 1930s, Woodrow Wilson was closed as...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services
A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
wlds.com
Lake Mauvaisterre To See Possible In-Lake Dam For Possible Sediment Capture
The City of Jacksonville is going to have a major engineering project involving the local watershed in the near future. Lake Mauvaisterre was dredged back in 2015 to allow for more storage and to remove several tons of sediment that had built up. The city has been active with the Illinois EPA’s 319 grant program that assists with upkeep and preservation of local watersheds. Jamie Headen, Engineer of Benton & Associates, says that one solution to keep sediment from running off from the fields and into the lake has been proposed in the past: “A recommendation has been to consider an in-lake sediment dam, which would then trap sediments if we can’t keep them in the farm fields…maybe trap those in an area where we can get to them, and then, improve water quality at the intake, which is on the north side of the lake. A part of that then is also to reduce the nutrient and sediment loading, but the nutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and the other things that we’re trying to do to also improve water quality.”
Ground breaks on $67M carbon-capture plant in Springfield
The University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute is involved in the $67 million project. One lawmaker said this is almost as big for the U of I as the Illini basketball team’s win over Texas this week.
Satanic holiday display unveiled at State Capitol in Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around this time of year, we see many holiday displays featuring Christmas trees and nativity scenes, but few like this one.The Satanic Temple of Illinois debuted its holiday display in the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda in Springfield.This year it features a knitted snake and knitted fruit. Last year, its display showed its deity Baphomet depicted as a baby.State officials said because the first floor of the Rotunda is a public place, they can not legally censor the content of speech or displays.
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
wlds.com
Starbucks, Cell Tower, and Craft Grow Marijuana Among Projects Considered by City Plans Commission Wed.
Marijuana, coffee, and cell towers were some of the most heavily discussed items during the Jacksonville Plan Commission Meeting last night. The rezoning request for the proposed marijuana craft grow facility that would be operated in a portion of the former AC Humko plant was approved, changing from M-2 to M-2 with special use.
wmay.com
Langfelder Not Taking Sides In Contested City Races For Now
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t making any endorsements right now in contested city races next year… but isn’t ruling out the possibility at some point. Five of Springfield’s ten wards will have contested races. Langfelder says he definitely wants to see a City Council with an eye toward progress and development, something that he says isn’t always the case currently.
wmay.com
Busy Weekend Of Holiday Events Ahead In Springfield
It’s going to be a busy weekend of holiday-themed events across Springfield. The lineup includes the final performances of “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. There will also be multiple versions of the classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” this weekend.
