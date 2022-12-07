Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November.
According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound.
Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where they ultimately succumbed to their injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO's Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 335-6381.
