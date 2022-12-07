ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

Incident evacuates employees at Momentive site

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

WATERFORD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Momentive, a performance material distributor, had hydrochloric acid vapor coming from a tank being cleaned at the waste treatment facility at the Waterford site on December 7. The facility is located on Hudson River Road in Waterford.

Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth

Momentive explains employees observed hydrochloric (HCL) acid vapor coming from a tank being cleaned at the waste treatment facility at Momentive’s Waterford site around 12:30 p.m. Employees evacuated immediately and initiated steps to contain the vapor. Momentive notified state, county and local officials. Waterford police then asked residents in the four adjacent homes on the northside of the facility to evacuate.

Momentive explains by 1:15 p.m., the vapor was no longer visible, and the source had been secured. Momentive confirms in a recent press release that there is no HCL vapor in the vicinity of the homes and the incident is not expected to impact the site manufacturing operations. Momentive explains they will be investigating the incident.

