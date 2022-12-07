NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School thespians are ready for state with their one-act adaptation of Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream," set in high school. "Midsummer Night's Prom" is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream set in a high school. As the school prepares for Prom, a lover's triangle complicates everything while the cheerleaders are out to prove they are more than just silly girls. Throw in some magical band kids and chaos takes over.

