Soup supper hosted to benefit cancer victim
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was on the same day that Sgt. Casey Nelms at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office tested positive for three different types of cancer. The community jumped into action and held a soup supper for him at CB’s Hideaway south of North Platte for him on Saturday.
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council tables 2nd open-air shelter for Cody Park
A proposal to build a second open-air shelter for events in North Platte’s Cody Park has been tabled by the City Council for further study of its costs and timing. The idea, which would use $177,930 in available Newburn Fund interest, was one of three items various council members pulled off Tuesday’s nine-item “consent agenda” for separate votes.
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
huskeradio.com
NPPS Cancels Afterschool Activities
North Platte High takes Shakespeare adaptation to state one-acts
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School thespians are ready for state with their one-act adaptation of Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream," set in high school. "Midsummer Night's Prom" is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream set in a high school. As the school prepares for Prom, a lover's triangle complicates everything while the cheerleaders are out to prove they are more than just silly girls. Throw in some magical band kids and chaos takes over.
Man accused of burglarizing North Platte laundromat, running from police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a laundromat and leading police on a chase. North Platte police said on Dec. 7 at around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at Laundry Zone in the 400 block of E. Leota St. Officers...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
