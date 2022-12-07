Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
NPPS Cancels Afterschool Activities
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
huskeradio.com
BREAKING: One Dead in Fatality North of North Platte
On December 8, 2022, at 10:17 a.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 U.S. Highway 83 (between North Platte and Stapleton, NE). Deputies, North Platte and Logan County Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival emergency workers found the adult female driver deceased outside of the vehicle. Two passengers were in very serious condition and were transported to Great Plains Health.
Comments / 0