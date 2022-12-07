ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Loop 323 shut down at Old Troup Hwy due to multi-vehicle crash

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All westbound lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Highway were closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

Tyler police said they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m.

Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the roadway.

