TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Loop 323 shut down at Old Troup Hwy due to multi-vehicle crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All westbound lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Highway were closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler police said they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m.

Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the roadway.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.