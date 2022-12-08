Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says

A man shot to death at an apartment complex near Hobby Airport on Wednesday was reportedly seen hanging around the area for the last several days with neighbors not knowing who he was, police said.

The man lost his life when officers said a woman fired at least once at him after he banged on her apartment door in the 8900 block of Broadway Street and as he tried forcing his way in.

That woman surrendered to police, who also took possession of her handgun.

Investigators believe the woman didn't know the man, Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department, told media members.

Sgt. Bobby Smith, who is an HPD homicide detective, added that four women, another man, and an 11-month-old child were in the unit when the encounter occurred. One of them answered the door, and when the stranger tried to get in, one of the women grabbed a pistol and fired it.

According to the sergeant, the man was mumbling and asking various questions at the door. Police didn't immediately find any evidence of intoxication.

HPD homicide detectives were called to the scene to talk with witnesses and neighbors about what they may have seen or heard when the shots were fired at about 3 p.m. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will look at detectives' findings to determine if any charges will be filed.

SkyEye flew over the apartment complex, which is just off Airport Boulevard, where multiple HPD patrol vehicles and a Houston Fire Department engine were parked. The scene is directly next to a multi-level, long-term parking structure that mainly serves, but not directly affiliated with, Hobby Airport.

A search of the area also showed that a gated fence separates the complex from Broadway.

SkyEye captures multiple Houston police patrol vehicles just behind an airport parking structure on Broadway near Airport on Dec. 7, 2022.

The scene is at the southern edge of an area designated by theas "Fairlawn, Garden Villas, Glenbrook Valley, and Santa Rosa," where nine homicides were recorded over the last 12 months.