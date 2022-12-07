Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Sangamon County has now climbed to a “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county was listed at a “low” level just two weeks ago, then climbed to “medium” before being designated as a “high” transmission area Friday. COVID cases are on the rise around the state, with 29 counties now listed at “high” transmission, up from just 12 last week.
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
wmay.com
It’s not just Sangamon County now at a “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. Most surrounding counties, including Menard, Logan, Christian, and Morgan, are also now listed at high transmission levels. For Sangamon County, it’s the first time for the designation since July. The county averaged...
newschannel20.com
How to combat the Flu, Covid-19, and RSV
Springfield, IL — There are a lot of factors at play impacting the severity of this year’s flu season. They include:. More travel, especially as we approach the holidays. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 69% of Americans agree that. getting the annual flu vaccination is...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
WAND TV
HEALS program closes due to lack of funding
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
YAHOO!
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office, in a release Saturday, said the woman, 76, was reported missing Friday. Her car was located on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
wmay.com
wlds.com
Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight
The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown. According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Fire and smoke were showing near the...
wlds.com
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Springfield Clinic and Consociate on Byers & Co
December 8, 2022- Darren Reynolds of Consociate Health and Zach Kerker of Springfield Clinic joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are partnering in a new way to bring access and coverage to health services. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
wlds.com
nowdecatur.com
Law enforcement and first responders compete for top bell ringing in Guns Vs. Hoses
December 7, 2022 -Law enforcement and first responders are ringing Salvation Army bells in a heated competition to see who can raise the most money. The Salvation Army’s Guns Vs. Hoses event continues until 8pm today and from 8am to 8pm tomorrow at Walmart locations and Sam’s Club.
