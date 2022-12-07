ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Judge throws out lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr. for EthereumMax promotion

Californian District Judge Michael Fitzgerald threw out a lawsuit filed against Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr., stating that it was unclear whether the plaintiffs had seen EthereumMax promotional material from the celebrities. In early October, Kardashian had agreed to a $1.26 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
TaxBuzz

Kanye West Admits He Owes the IRS $50 Million

Rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted that he has a $75 million hold on four of his accounts because he owes the IRS $50 million. According to a new report from Business Insider, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband spoke out during a recent episode of the "Timcast IRL" podcast.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West’s Yeezy Clothing Reportedly Owes California $600K In Unpaid Taxes

Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing company reportedly owes a large six-figure check to the state of California in unpaid taxes for the last two years. According to NBCNews, a series of state tax lien notices show that Yeezy Apparel owes California over $600,000 in foregone taxes. Yeezy was reportedly sent letters in July 2021, February and September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday predicted the Department of Justice (DOJ) is “on a path” to charge former President Trump. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, Bharara said a special counsel legal team formed to investigate two criminal cases against Trump includes “very seasoned prosecutors” who were recruited,…
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer

Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

More Bad News for Kanye: Yeezy Hit With New Lawsuit and Tax Liens

Rapper turned designer Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” is in the hot seat again. In a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based creative Katelyn Mooney is alleging that West and his Yeezy brand owes her over $300,000 in damages and unpaid invoices related to a photo shoot she was hired to produce in September. According to court documents, Mooney was hired by West on Sept. 11, 2022, as an independent contractor to produce a shoot on Sept. 13, 2022, for Yeezy’s new line of SHDZ sunglasses for an agreed amount of $110,000. The complaint stated that Mooney...
CALIFORNIA STATE

