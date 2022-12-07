Rapper turned designer Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” is in the hot seat again. In a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based creative Katelyn Mooney is alleging that West and his Yeezy brand owes her over $300,000 in damages and unpaid invoices related to a photo shoot she was hired to produce in September. According to court documents, Mooney was hired by West on Sept. 11, 2022, as an independent contractor to produce a shoot on Sept. 13, 2022, for Yeezy’s new line of SHDZ sunglasses for an agreed amount of $110,000. The complaint stated that Mooney...

