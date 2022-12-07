ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Jennifer Lawrence divides internet over claim she was first female action lead

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has sparked some heated debate online after making a comment about women in lead roles in action films.

Lawrence, 32, sat down with fellow actor Viola Davis for Variety to speak about their careers in a segment "Actors on Actors."

Of course, Lawrence addressed taking on the role of Katniss Everdeen for the 2012 action sci-fi movie The Hunger Games .

The beloved young adult franchise skyrocketed Lawrence into mainstream media.

But Lawrence implied the movie was also monumental because it marked one of the first times a woman was the lead in an action film.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work," Lawrence said. "We were told, girls and boys can both identify with a male lead but boys cannot identify with a female lead."

"It just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every single one of those beliefs and proves that it is just a lie," she added.

At the crux of her point, Lawrence was explaining how action movies are often geared toward boys or men, leaving girls and women on the sidelines.

But many found fault with Lawrence's implication that other women had not been lead roles in action films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g93vA_0javkXq400


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkiWh_0javkXq400

People began listing women who had served as leads in action films like Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Alien, Milla Jovovich as Alice in the Resident Evil films, Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PFjz_0javkXq400


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hd2UU_0javkXq400

Other people believed Lawrence was right because The Hunger Games was a massive box office hit, unlike previous action films with women in lead roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tNIv_0javkXq400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3TnP_0javkXq400

Many urged other people to see the middle ground in the argument, while action films featuring women in lead roles did exist before The Hunger Games , Lawrence has a point about Hollywood suppressing women in movies overall.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCM4C_0javkXq400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzsxF_0javkXq400

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Knows She Wasn’t the First Female Action Star: ‘That’s Not What I Meant to Say’

Jennifer Lawrence is walking back her controversial comments about women in action movies. The Oscar winner found herself in hot water this week when she claimed that “The Hunger Games” was the first action film with a female protagonist during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie,” Lawrence said. “Because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Lawrence made the comments...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead

Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
CBS News

Jennifer Lawrence clarifies comment on women-led action movies following criticism

Actress Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday sought to clarify a controversial comment she made earlier this week regarding female-led action movies. In a video interview published Wednesday in Variety, Lawrence told fellow actress Viola Davis that, "I remember when I was doing 'Hunger Games,' nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn't work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."
WBAL Radio

After being flamed, Jennifer Lawrence walks back her comments on being the "first" female action movie star

After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said to fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
People

Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review

Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Variety

Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America

Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton.   The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy