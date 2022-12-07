ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Supreme Court hears extraordinary bid to upend election laws, casts skeptical eye

By Devin Dwyer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcI7z_0javah4Y00

In an extraordinary and tense debate stretching three hours on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court entertained an unprecedented call to give state legislatures nearly unchecked power to dictate when, where and how Americans vote for president and Congress.

While a majority of justices appeared skeptical of entirely removing state courts from the process of reviewing state election laws, a majority did seem willing to impose new limits on the role judges can play in election policy. There was no clear consensus on scope or approach.

North Carolina Republicans were asking the high court to reinstate a gerrymandered election map drawn by the GOP-controlled state legislature after it was thrown out by the state supreme court for violating the state constitution. A court-appointed panel drew a new map which was used during the 2022 midterm election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvaB2_0javah4Y00
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Common Cause - PHOTO: Demonstrators protest during a "No Lawless Lawmakers" rally at the Supreme Court during oral arguments in Moore v. Harper on Dec. 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The plaintiffs argue that the U.S. Constitution's elections clause expressly empowers the state legislature, and legislature alone, to dictate the "time, places and manner" of federal elections -- free from substantive review by state courts. The view is based on a fringe theory known as the independent state legislature theory, which the court has never adopted.

"States lack the authority to restrict the legislatures' substantive discretion when performing this federal function," argued attorney David Thompson, representing the Republicans.

A group of North Carolina voters and pro-democracy advocates, backed by the Biden administration, opposes the move as contrary to the nation's history and tradition and has warned that it would invalidate hundreds of election laws in every state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvPyr_0javah4Y00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Kathay Feng and attorney Neal Katyal, speak to the media following oral arguments in Moore v. Harper, a Republican-backed appeal to curb judicial oversight of elections, in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022.

"The blast radius from their theory would sow elections chaos," said attorney Neal Katyal, the former Obama administration solicitor general representing the voters. "For 233 years, "This court has never second-guessed a state court interpretation of its own constitution in any context."

Of the supposed historical underpinning of the theory, Katyal said: "The dog never barked ... Not a person said anything like that they were trying to create this strange animal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMp6c_0javah4Y00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks to the media outside of the United States Supreme Court following oral arguments in Moore v. Harper, a Republican-backed appeal to curb judicial oversight of elections, in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022.

On the left and the right, the justices echoed skepticism of the theory.

"This is a theory with big consequences," said Justice Elena Kagan. "It would say that if a legislature engages in the most extreme forms of gerrymandering , there is no state constitutional remedy for that, even if the courts think that that's a violation of the constitution. It would say that legislatures could enact all manner of restrictions on voting, get rid of all kinds of voter protections that the state constitution in fact prohibits. It might allow the legislatures to insert themselves, to give them a role, in the certification of elections and the way election results are calculated."

"This is a proposal that gets rid of the normal checks and balances on the way big governmental decisions are made in this country, Kagan said. "And you might think that it gets rid of all those checks and balances at exactly the time when they are needed most."

Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemed to call out inconsistencies in how the theory would be applied. "You do have a problem explaining why these procedural limitations [i.e. a governor's veto] are okay, but substantive [i.e. a state court ruling] are not," she told Thompson.

"We ground it in precedent, your honor, and text and structure and history," Thompson replied.

MORE: Supreme Court hears major case on free speech, faith and LGBTQ equality

Justice Sonia Sotomayor repeatedly sought to poke holes in North Carolina Republicans' view of the history. "It seems that every answer you give is to get you what you want, but it makes little sense," she told Thompson.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch appeared most inclined to embrace a broad application of the independent legislature theory, appearing to side with the Republican challengers.

"The question before us is whether the rule, the time, place and manner regulation has been prescribed by the legislature," said Justice Neil Gorsuch. He voiced skepticism of a state court saying "we're not going to enforce the rules of the legislature for any reason."

Katyal argued that U.S. Constitution's references to 'legislature' were always understood to mean the "lawmaking 'system,' subject to constraints."

"What's the check on an appointed state supreme court?" quipped Justice Alito, who probed "boundaries" on state courts that might wade into policymaking. "Many state supreme courts are not elected."

Chief Justice John Roberts followed with concern about the practice of some state courts appointing a special master to draw election maps after a dispute.

"The judges don't sit in the back room with lines drawing the districts, but other people do," Roberts said. "And I wonder if there's a disconnect between the level of the grant of authority...and how it's actually practiced on the ground."

But the chief justice stopped short of suggesting there should be no limits, whatsoever, on state lawmakers when it comes to elections. "State legislative action under the Elections Clause is subject to a governor's veto, right?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqZyy_0javah4Y00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Members of the League of Women voters rally for voting rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case on December 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suggested the case against the independent state legislature theory is a simple one. Since a state's constitution creates the legislature and lays out its power, lawmakers must inherently be subject to the charter's terms as interpreted by a court.

"What I don't understand is how you can cut the state constitution out of the equation when it's giving the state legislature the authority to exercise legislative power," she said. "It's the state constitution that is telling the legislature when and under what circumstances it can actually act as the legislature."

Kagan repeatedly turned the argument back to the big-picture stakes for a country exhausted by partisanship.

"There's a great deal of sentiment in this country about the problems with extreme partisan gerrymandering," she said. "And states have responded to that in nonpartisan ways...State constitutions have been amended by the work of the people."

"In all recent [Supreme Court] cases," Kagan said, "we've said: of course, state courts applying state constitutions typically constrain state legislatures when they redistrict, when they enact election laws.... We've understood this to be an established idea of law."

The court is expected to hand down a decision before the end of June.

Comments / 2

Paul Boyer
3d ago

The supreme courts job is to uphold and interpret and enforce laws of the constitution we the people voices must be heard by votes no one is above the law including the Supreme Court so do ure job democracy not aristocracy

Reply
6
Related
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Raphael Warnock’s victory means Democrats can drastically reshape the courts

Democrats clinched the final seat that they needed on Tuesday night when Senator Raphael Warnock beat back Republican nominee Herschel Walker. After two years, the 50-50 split in the Senate is finally done since Democrats defended every Senate seat and John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s open seat.On the surface, that might seem like a pyrrhic victory for Democrats given that they lost control of the House of Representatives last month. Furthermore, gaining only one seat is not enough to cancel out conservative Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to eliminate the filibuster.Those two factors mean...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears how the ‘blast radius’ of a radical legal theory could sow ‘election chaos’

For more than three hours, US Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a case that could radically reshape the nation’s elections, weighing the legitimacy of a fringe legal theory supported by right-wing groups and Republican officials that opponents warn could “sow chaos” throughout American democracy.US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar warned justices on 7 December that the so-called “independent state legislature” theory would “wreak havoc” on the electoral process and invalidate state constitutions across the country.“I’m not sure I’ve ever come across a theory in this court that would invalidate more state constitutional clauses as being federally unconstitutional,” said...
The Hill

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Mother Jones

How Right-Wing Groups Set the Stage for the Supreme Court to Rig Future Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear a bombshell case, Moore v. Harper, that will have enormous ramifications for future elections. The outcome will determine whether state legislatures—many of which are heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately controlled by Republicans—will be granted near king-like status to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive voting laws with little to no review by state courts or other entities.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices

Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump

In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

White House disputes Biden DNC move rewards South Carolina

The White House is pushing back on the notion that a change championed by President Biden to elevate South Carolina in the 2024 election calendar is rewarding a state that propelled his campaign in 2020, arguing the move is a way to promote diverse voices in early Democratic primaries. But it’s also being seen as…
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy