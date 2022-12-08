ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Robert Downey Jr. Reflected On Being Introduced To Drugs At Age 6 By His Father

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh0vY_0javRPjn00

Warning: Discussion of drug addiction.

The recent Netflix documentary Sr. explores how the late Robert Downey Sr. dealt with addiction and subsequently introduced his son, Robert Downey Jr. , to drugs at a young age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsjAm_0javRPjn00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC

For context, Downey Jr. began acting at age 5 in his father's movie Pound . At just age 6, he was introduced to marijuana. Downey Jr. went on to struggle with addiction , leading to highly publicized legal troubles and a stint in prison in the late '90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDPoC_0javRPjn00
Kypros / Getty Images

Speaking of his father's own addiction troubles, Downey Jr. tells him in the documentary, "I think we would be remiss not to discuss its effect on me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKN8M_0javRPjn00
Netflix

In turn, Downey Sr. replies, "Boy, I would sure love to miss that discussion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbStb_0javRPjn00
Netflix

Resurfaced footage then plays that appears to show Downey Sr. speaking in the late '90s, saying, "A lot of us did things and thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that. So we thought it was cute to let them smoke. It was an idiot move on our parts, a lot of us, to share that with our children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ypget_0javRPjn00
Netflix

"I’m just happy he’s here, that's all," he adds, noting that there were "many times" where he thought that wouldn't be the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG22T_0javRPjn00
Netflix

Looking back on his own active addiction, Downey Jr. says, "It was just playing a game of wanting to self-soothe or stay loaded, rather than deal with the fact that things had gone off the tracks a little bit. More than anything, I look back and go, 'It's shocking that a single film came out finished.' But that didn't stop we Downeys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hldoV_0javRPjn00
Netflix

Indeed, in a 2000 Vanity Fair profile conducted while Downey Jr. was in prison, Downey Sr. admitted to giving Jr. weed while he was drinking white wine at age 6. "I go, ‘You know, you ought to try a little of this instead of drinking.’ I passed him a joint. And suddenly I knew I had made a terrible, stupid mistake," Sr. recalled. "I’ll never forgive myself, but Robert and I have dealt with it, and he’s said to me, ‘I’m not a victim, Dad. I don’t blame anybody.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FB9W9_0javRPjn00
L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

Throughout the documentary, Downey Jr. appears to have made the conscious decision to refrain from going into detail on his father's addiction. Speaking to Deadline about addiction in the documentary, he said, "It is a disease. ... What a joy to be able to arrest one disease, so you can have some sort of dignity for the rest of your life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kvvr_0javRPjn00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"He survived one brain disease and then ultimately met his death by another," he continued. "We can make it as salacious as we want and there’s plenty of that. ... I still think there’s this section of our culture that thinks it’s a moral weakness. And also, you feel bad about all the crazy shit, so then there’s the guilt button. I don’t really know if my dad ever made peace with those many lost years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDgwV_0javRPjn00
Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Thankfully, Downey Jr. has been sober since 2003. He told Vanity Fair in 2014, “Job one is get out of that cave. A lot of people do get out but don’t change. So the thing is to get out and recognize the significance of that aggressive denial of your fate, come through the crucible forged into a stronger metal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBiyX_0javRPjn00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sr. is available for streaming now on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction, here are some resources that might be of help:Find an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting group near you here. Talk to a representative from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on their free, confidential, 24/7 national helpline by calling 1-800-662-HELP.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Robert Downey Jr admits he was ‘a tad bit jealous’ of Paul Thomas Anderson’s relationship with his father

Robert Downey Jr spoke about the relationship his late filmmaker father shared with director Paul Thomas Anderson, admitting that he was a “tad bit jealous” of their connection.Netflix’s latest documentary, “Sr.”, directed by Chris Smith, stands as a tribute to the Iron Man star’s late father Robert Downey Sr, who died in 2021 from Parkinson’s at age 85.Introducing viewers to the life and eclectic career of his father, 57-year-old Downey Jr jokes at one point in the film that Anderson was the son his father always wanted, noting that the two would always rub it in his face. Addressing...
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy