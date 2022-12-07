ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB D.J. Lagway, No. 12 recruit in '24 ESPN 300, picks Gators

By Blake Baumgartner
ESPN
 3 days ago

D.J. Lagway , the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2024 ESPN 300 and the cycle's top dual-threat quarterback, committed to the Florida Gators on Wednesday.

Lagway, who made his announcement on ESPN's "CFB Live," also considered Baylor , Texas A&M , USC and Clemson .

"I love what Coach [Billy] Napier and the staff is doing over there," Lagway told ESPN. "I feel like they're going to build something special and I want to definitely build something there and just be the stomping grounds of something new."

Lagway, from Willis High School in Texas, is the Gators' top recruit for the 2024 cycle and their third ESPN 300 pledge following commitments from linebacker Myles Graham (No. 53) and running back Chauncey Bowens (No. 191).

He's the second high-profile quarterback prospect to join the Gators, following Pittsburg High School's (California) Jaden Rashada (No. 27 overall in 2023, No. 2 QB-DT), who flipped from Miami on Nov. 10.

Sophomore Anthony Richardson 's decision to enter the 2023 NFL draft, plus the dismissal of backup Jalen Kitna following his arrest , puts the additions of Rashada and Lagway into a different degree of importance.

"The class, it doesn't really matter who is in the QB room," Lagway said. "You got to compete everywhere you go. So I'm excited."

Napier went 6-6 in his first season with the Gators -- highlighted by a 29-26 upset of eventual Pac-12 champion Utah in the season opener. The Las Vegas Bowl against No. 14 Oregon State is Dec. 17. Florida's 2023 class is ranked No. 8 by ESPN, bolstered by 16 ESPN 300 pledges.

"The family atmosphere that the coaching staff brings," Lagway said, addressing why Florida stood out. "Like everything. Everybody's just so nice and so welcoming. And I definitely feel I can get developed by Coach Napier. He has one of the best systems I've seen and learned."

Lagway, limited to eight games because of a high ankle sprain, completed 67% of his passes for 2,080 yards with 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions as a junior for Willis. He rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns.

"My game can improve [by] just making the game move slower," Lagway said. "More slower than it has [been], make sure I'm competing at my level at all times and not dropping levels, down levels, like the competition I'm playing sometimes. Just always make sure I'm on top of my reads, on top of my blitz checks and all that good stuff. Make sure I'm a complete quarterback."

