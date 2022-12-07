Action 9: What to do if a shop damages your car

CHARLOTTE — Since many new cars are on back order and countless used cars are still selling for top dollar, some drivers may be holding onto their rides longer, choosing to get repairs or bodywork done that they may not have otherwise.

Pete Economos says he wanted a new car stereo in his 1973 Corvette Stingray, so he took his car to AudioMasters in Pineville.

The shop scuffed the front of the car and took responsibility for it.

The store offered to fix the scratch, but Economos felt more comfortable having someone else do the work. AudioMasters says it agreed to cover the bill, but Economos does not recall that, so he got in touch with Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

Stoogenke asked the business to clear things up. It emailed it would pay up to $1,000 for repairs.

“I just wanted a car stereo, that’s all I wanted. I didn’t want all of this,” Economos said.

So, what happens if a shop damages your car?

Stoogenke says if the damage is the shop’s mistake or negligence, it’s the business’s responsibility to make it right — whoever is at fault should foot the bill.

Ask the shop to pay for the damage. If it refuses, you can try using your insurance, but it might not be covered.

Worst-case scenario, you can always sue.

VIDEO: Crash victims say they’re waiting long for repairs, insurance won’t extend rental car

©2022 Cox Media Group