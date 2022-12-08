ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long And Ime Udoka Call It Quits After 13 Years Together, Following The Ex-Celtics Coach's Alleged Affair

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkvWH_0jaubA2100

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have ultimately decided to go their separate ways after nearly 13 years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgmKn_0jaubA2100
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This announcement comes three months after the former Boston Celtics coach was suspended for having an alleged affair within the team's organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQCjR_0jaubA2100
Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

"The situation is unfortunate and painful," a source told People . "But Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlv16_0jaubA2100

Ime and Nia are pictured above with Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22 (Nia's oldest son from a previous relationship), and Kez Sunday Udoka, 11 (Nia and Ime's only child together).

Randy Shropshire / WireImage

A rep for Nia went on to tell People that they are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Nia Long / instagram.com

Shortly after news broke about Ime's alleged infidelity, Nia posted this cryptic quote to her personal Instagram, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Nia Long / instagram.com

After the media frenzy began, Nia revealed the only thing she could think about was protecting her son, because he was reportedly not having an easy time dealing with it all.

Nia Long / instagram.com

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Nia told the Hollywood Reporter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAxa0_0jaubA2100
Joce Jfizzy / GC Images / Getty Images

“It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Nia Long / instagram.com

But despite all the controversy, Nia has remained thankful for the outpouring of love and support she's received throughout this difficult time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDWkC_0jaubA2100
David Livingston / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ime has yet to address their split, but we'll continue to update you as more information is released.

