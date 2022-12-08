Nia Long And Ime Udoka Call It Quits After 13 Years Together, Following The Ex-Celtics Coach's Alleged Affair
Nia Long and Ime Udoka have ultimately decided to go their separate ways after nearly 13 years together.
This announcement comes three months after the former Boston Celtics coach was suspended for having an alleged affair within the team's organization.
"The situation is unfortunate and painful," a source told People . "But Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life."
A rep for Nia went on to tell People that they are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."
Shortly after news broke about Ime's alleged infidelity, Nia posted this cryptic quote to her personal Instagram, accompanied by a heart emoji.
After the media frenzy began, Nia revealed the only thing she could think about was protecting her son, because he was reportedly not having an easy time dealing with it all.
“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Nia told the Hollywood Reporter .
“It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”
But despite all the controversy, Nia has remained thankful for the outpouring of love and support she's received throughout this difficult time.
Ime has yet to address their split, but we'll continue to update you as more information is released.
