BuzzFeed

Fred Armisen Finally Responded To Selena Gomez Naming Her New Kidney After Him

By Alex Gurley
 7 days ago

It's been a few years since Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, but she recently shared an interesting detail about the whole thing.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While discussing the procedure with Rolling Stone, Selena revealed that she actually named the kidney after a celebrity as a way of coping with humor.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Space NK

The celebrity in question? Fred Armisen , of course!

Darren Eagles / Getty Images

While Selena admitted she had never actually met Fred, she said that she hoped he would hear about it and "be like, 'That's weird.'"

Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

After the interview was published, it turns out he did hear about it — and he did something very sweet!

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

"That’s weird I know, but I did. But I named it after Fred Armisen," Selena explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show .

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

When Jimmy asked how Fred reacted, Selena said he reached out to send her flowers.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited," Selena shared. "I heard he's awesome."

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

While Selena still hasn't met Fred, fingers crossed they get to hang out soon!

Listen to all that Selena had to say below.

