West Palm Beach, FL

Trump's team recovered more classified documents in search of storage unit

By Aaron Katersky, John Santucci, Katherine Faulders
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEEl5_0jateGZr00

Former President Donald Trump had an outside team conduct a deeper search for any government documents at four properties which turned up at least two more documents marked classified, ABC News has confirmed according to sources familiar with the matter.

The documents were recovered at a storage unit that is owned by the federal government, and maintained by the General Services Administration (GSA) in West Palm Beach, Florida, the sources told ABC News.

The Department of Justice has been notified of the documents' existence.

The news of the search and discovery was first reported by The Washington Post.

In August, federal agents searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate recovered hundreds of classified documents that had been taken there when Trump left the White House.

The search of the storage unit was conducted after a federal judge pushed Trump's lawyers to search for any further documents that were taken by the former president and his allies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSmL5_0jateGZr00
Gaelen Morse/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump attends a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022.

A spokesperson for Trump told ABC News in a statement, "President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal, and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice."

"President Trump will keep fighting against the outrageous politicization of law enforcement and will always stand for America and all Americans," the statement said.

Central Scrutinizer
7d ago

I thought they signed a affidavit swearing all of it was turned in? At this point that place needs to be emptied and all of his properties gone through. There’s STILL a bunch missing

Mark Buccolo
7d ago

Trump’s only position is to deflect his ileagal activities, maintain his narcistic perception of real relavence and staying out of jail. Wearing his new orange jumpsuit will be quite fitting.

David Cutting
7d ago

Don't worry people you only know the surface you'll be surprised at how deep he dug himself...after being elected DOJ has had their eyes on him. In fact they should have eyes him more closely 40 years ago. It would have prevented the worst pres in history I'm sorry I didn't come forward with the dirt on him then.He was rubbing shoulders with Giuliani, the mob, Russian ogliarchs, and probably KGB agents whether he knew it or not. I gave him benefit of doubt for forty years with cases against him. He should be barred from politics and businesses for life, along with his family. Ostracize them all...

