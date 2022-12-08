ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Trump legal team locates two more classified records, source says

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 7 story has been corrected to say documents were found at storage site, not home)

A team that Donald Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified records, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A federal judge directed Trump's attorneys to look for any classified material still in his possession. They found the documents in at a storage site in West Palm Beach, Florida, one of four properties searched, the person said.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by retaining U.S. government records, some marked as top secret, after leaving office in January 2021.

Trump, who last month launched his 2024 presidential campaign, has denied wrongdoing and has said without providing evidence that the investigation is a partisan attack.

The searches were reported earlier by the Washington Post and CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQryO_0jatGuVr00

FBI agents seized thousands of documents, about 100 of which were marked classified, during a court-approved Aug. 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Prosecutors are also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home. Officials have said more classified documents may still be missing.

Last month U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee both the documents investigation as well as a separate investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice," said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to ensure the probe was independent of U.S. President Joe Biden, who may face Trump again in the 2024 election.

Trump has faced a series of legal setbacks over the past week, including a Tuesday verdict that his company was guilty of tax fraud.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 358

Londie J
4d ago

This crazy man has already sold our highly classified documents to our enemies😏 No PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA have ever took highly classified documents home with them. They just found more in his storage uncut today!😡😡

Reply(67)
123
Ronald Reed
4d ago

And look at the Magatts trying to defend Trump the Serial Liar. They say, Obama did it!Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha HahahaNo, Obama did NOT steal Boxes and Boxes of Classified documents, He did ask for certain materials to be declassified and entrusted to his Presidential Library. He didn't use his mind to declassify documents, he didn't steal, then hide, move again when the FBI was headed there, nope, Obama didn't do any of that.All one has to do is follow the paperwork, Obama has a Paper trail for any documents he asked for for his Library, Trump, well he didn't need no stinking documents, he declassified them with his mind. Don't some people feel a little sorry for those who believe Trump, I don't, everyone knows he's a Liar, not a regular Liar, a Serial Liar that can formulate a Lie in seconds but really puts a great Lie together if he has a day to mull it around. Yes I know so e feel sorry for those duped by Trump, I do not.

Reply(26)
89
V n J Crumpacker
4d ago

one of his sides testified there may be more at bedminster golf resort. he had months to squirrel away the real important documents that could make him the most money or give him more leverage against the government. the world is watching as a former president commits treason and has not been dealt any repercussions. but Edward Snowden told America we were being surveilled and he is in hiding for life. seems like lady justice is only for those who can't afford to buy her off.

Reply(17)
65
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
TheDailyBeast

Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid

The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
WashingtonExaminer

Michael Cohen cleared to sue Trump Organization for millions

Onetime Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was given the go-ahead to sue the Trump Organization for millions in legal fees, a New York court ruled. Determining that a prior judge erred last November when he tossed out Cohen's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Appellate Division in Manhattan concluded that the Trump Organization may be liable for his legal costs.
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
Rolling Stone

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
Reuters

Reuters

663K+
Followers
367K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy