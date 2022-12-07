$400M Cordova project breaks ground

Local officials celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $400 million Legacy at Countrywood development on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The 175-acre development, located at 2736 Countrywood Parkway in Cordova, will add more than 1,000 residential units to the area along with a hotel.

CCCLub Holdings LLC is the developer for the project.

“This is a wonderful Christmas present for Cordova,” Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan said. “This will be the catalyst needed for Cordova … and is a perfect example of a public-private partnership.”

The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine approved a $23 million tax increment financing (TIF) for the project in July.

The eight-year tax incentive is helping fund a 10-tank sewer system at Legacy at Countrywood and an estimated $6 million road connecting Interstate 40 and U.S. 64.

The remainder of the development is being privately funded.

“Things that will be dedicated to the city, the TIF is paying for,” CCCLUB Holdings LLC managing partner Jim Russell said of the Legacy at Countrywood development funding. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

CCClub Holdings bought the property for $2 million in November 2013, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. Russell, who has been a member at the Colonial Country Club since 1974, bought the adjacent country club the same year.

Russell announced plans for the development in January 2022 . The initial name for the development was Legacy at Colonial.

B and C Construction is the general contractor for the project; Memphis-based LRK and The Bray Firm helped with architecture, design and site planning for the development; and First Citizens National Bank provided financing.

The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board and Memphis City Council approved the development’s site plans in 2018.

Legacy at Countrywood is expected to generate more than $127 million for the city and county in property taxes over a 20-year term.

The Legacy at Countrywood development, located at 2736 Countrywood Parkway in Cordova, will include 541 single-family homes. (Courtesy Greater Memphis Chamber)

Those funds will be split three ways: an estimated $46.8 million for Memphis, an estimated $56.9 million for Shelby County and an estimated $23 million for infrastructure costs (including the sewer system and commercial roadway), according to the development’s economic impact plan.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the project is a win-win for both the city and Shelby County and praised its potential impact on both.

“The development would be great on its own, but it adds to both the club and the neighborhood,” Strickland said.

The development is expected to create 5,800 jobs. Legacy at Countrywood is expected to open in 2025.