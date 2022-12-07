Virginia players with expiring eligibility get extra season

Virginia football players with expiring eligibility will be granted an extra year by the NCAA in the wake of a shooting that killed Devin Chandler , Lavel Davis Jr . and D'Sean Perry last month.

Virginia confirmed to ESPN that it initiated and submitted the request to the NCAA.

The decision affects only a handful of players who were in their final season of eligibility in 2022. One of those players -- receiver Billy Kemp IV -- has already declared for the NFL draft. Anthony Johnson , a first-team All-ACC cornerback, just completed his sixth season and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Virginia canceled its final two games after the shooting , which also left running back Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan injured.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors have also charged him with two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges related to shooting Hollins and Morgan. He is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail. There is a case status hearing scheduled for Thursday.