(G)I-DLE Took The BFF Test, And They Just Hilariously Roasted Each Other The Whole Time

By Vicki Chen
 7 days ago

To celebrate the recent release of their latest EP, I Love , the lovely ladies of (G)I-DLE put their friendship to the ultimate test and found out just how well they actually know each other.

Soyeon, Minnie, Shuhua, Yuqi, and Miyeon battled it out to see who is the BEST best friend of the group.

And let me just say, the subtle roasts and tidbits they shared about each other are nothing short of hilarious.

Tune in below to watch the girls giggle their way through our quiz!

For more (G)I-DLE , stream I Love , out now!

Instagram: @official_g_i_dle / Via instagram.com

